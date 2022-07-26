Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

