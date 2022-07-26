Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 173,797 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

