Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GATX worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.