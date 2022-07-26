Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 115,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.37. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

