Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,265,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,859,000 after buying an additional 132,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of MTCH opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

