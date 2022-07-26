Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

