Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Simulations Plus worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.