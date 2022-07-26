National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,632 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

