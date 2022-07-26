National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,064 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

