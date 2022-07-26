National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,240 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

