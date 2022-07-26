National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

