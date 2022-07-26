National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

