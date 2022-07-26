National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

