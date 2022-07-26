National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 150,813 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.