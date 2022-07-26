National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $166,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 117,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

