National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

