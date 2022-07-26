National Asset Management Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

