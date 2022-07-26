National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of TravelCenters of America worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $584.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.96. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

