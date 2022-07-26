National Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,997 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

