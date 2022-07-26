National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FBND stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

