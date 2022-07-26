National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJT opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

