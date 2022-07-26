National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.