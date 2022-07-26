National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.27.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $204.46 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

