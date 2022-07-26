National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

