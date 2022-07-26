National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

