National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $438.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.71.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

