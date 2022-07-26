National Asset Management Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.