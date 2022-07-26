National Asset Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 125,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 662.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NEP stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

