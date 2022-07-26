National Asset Management Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

UTF stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

