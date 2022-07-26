National Asset Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

