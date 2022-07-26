National Asset Management Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.50.

