National Asset Management Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 277,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

