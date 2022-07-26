National Asset Management Inc. Has $746,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.77. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.