National Asset Management Inc. Has $758,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

