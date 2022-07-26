National Asset Management Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,059,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

