National Asset Management Inc. Has $782,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.57.

Align Technology Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.