National Asset Management Inc. Has $783,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after buying an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

