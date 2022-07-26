National Asset Management Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

HBAN stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

