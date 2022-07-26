National Asset Management Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

