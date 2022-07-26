National Asset Management Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 307,163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.