National Asset Management Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $227.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.