National Asset Management Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Down 0.9 %
CPRT opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
