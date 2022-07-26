National Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,692,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.