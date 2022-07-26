National Asset Management Inc. Has $851,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.