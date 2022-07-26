National Asset Management Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LIT opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.