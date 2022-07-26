National Asset Management Inc. Has $942,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 182.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

