National Asset Management Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

