National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

