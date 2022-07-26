National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 4.81. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

