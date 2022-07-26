National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SHV opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
